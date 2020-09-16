Colleen Ann Ryan, 38, of Chicago, enjoyed a wonderful life centered around family and guided by her love of children.



Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Joe, and the two were a loving, inseparable team over 20+ years as they built their dream life. They had three amazing children, Connor Matthew, Nora Mary and Thomas Joseph – the lights of her life. Colleen was in bliss surrounded by them at the kitchen table, dancing with them, having tickle fights and cuddling in bed. She put their wellbeing above everything and carefully tended to their playdates, soccer games and school activities to prepare them for a fulfilling future.



In work, Colleen devoted herself to children with special needs throughout Chicago. She connected with her students, advocated for them, cried for them and cheered for them. As a special education administrator, she fought for extra support for these children and trained scores of teachers to do the same. She never stopped going to school herself, earning numerous degrees and licenses. Colleen was offered principal this year at her cherished Pilsen Community Academy.



Colleen's kindness and loyalty attracted friends everywhere she went, whether in a teacher's lounge, at a boot camp class or in the stands of a school basketball game. And she held on to friends for decades as they fed her spirit through late night dance parties, summer barbecues and predawn runs.



To Colleen, family was sacred. Her sister and brothers were part of her soul. She adored her mother, her lifelong champion. She revered her late father. Colleen savored spontaneous get-togethers as much as she reveled in holiday gatherings. She explored the country and found her place of peace during summer trips in Michigan.



Colleen fought cancer like a hero. Every bruise, every poke, every surgery – she looked past it all and focused on her family. Colleen passed away peacefully Sept. 13.



She is survived by her husband, their three children, her mother Mary Ann, sister Peggy (Chuck) Galey and brothers Jack Murphy, Mark (Marty) Murphy and Brian Murphy. She was the proud aunt of Ella, Charlie, Brian Jr., Ashley, Halle and Paige, loving in-law to Sue (Bill) Abear, Bernie (Judy) Ryan and Chris (Dara) Ryan. She is preceded in death by her father, the late Mark Murphy, and grandparents, the late Morgan and Virginia Murphy and Timothy Evans.



Services will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, followed by mass at St. Cristina Church Friday, Sept. 18, at 11:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the mass is private. The wake is open to all who knew and loved Colleen, though the number of guests inside at any one time is limited to 50. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.





