(nee Smith), former teacher for over 25 years in the Alsip, IL Public School District, retiring from Hazel Green Elementary School & member of the P.E.O. International Group. Beloved wife of the late Wayne L. Johnson. Loving mother of Erik (Cheryl) Johnson & Elizabeth (Daniel) Phelan. Cherished grandmother of Asher, Lila, Bannon & Ainsleigh. Devoted daughter of the late; Francis & Constance (nee Staats) Smith. Dear sister of Richard (Carolyn) Smith & the late Constance Smith Adams. Fond aunt of Kathleen, Deborah, William (Carrie), Brian, Kirk (Alexandra) & Noelle. Visitation Monday, January 27th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel service 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020