Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen D. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen D. Johnson Obituary
(nee Smith), former teacher for over 25 years in the Alsip, IL Public School District, retiring from Hazel Green Elementary School & member of the P.E.O. International Group. Beloved wife of the late Wayne L. Johnson. Loving mother of Erik (Cheryl) Johnson & Elizabeth (Daniel) Phelan. Cherished grandmother of Asher, Lila, Bannon & Ainsleigh. Devoted daughter of the late; Francis & Constance (nee Staats) Smith. Dear sister of Richard (Carolyn) Smith & the late Constance Smith Adams. Fond aunt of Kathleen, Deborah, William (Carrie), Brian, Kirk (Alexandra) & Noelle. Visitation Monday, January 27th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel service 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -