1/1
Colleen King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen King, 66, of Glenview; beloved daughter of the late Emmett and Patricia; dear sister of Emmett Jr., James (Phyllis), Mary (the late Paul) Strande; Patrick (Amy) and the late Dennis; cherished aunt of many. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of departure for church at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove St. Glenview Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Colleen was a thirty year paralegal at Mayer Brown, LLP. She had a strong faith and love for the Roman Catholic Church. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends. Her caring spirit was evident in her devoted attention for her cats. One of Colleen's favorite hobbies was photography and she captured many great memories over the years. She was a huge fan of Northwestern Football and attending games on beautiful fall days. Colleen was just a wonderful person and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund c/o the church appreciated. Mass will be streamed at https://youtu.be/o4sq914ezf8. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com. 847-965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved