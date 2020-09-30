Colleen King, 66, of Glenview; beloved daughter of the late Emmett and Patricia; dear sister of Emmett Jr., James (Phyllis), Mary (the late Paul) Strande; Patrick (Amy) and the late Dennis; cherished aunt of many. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of departure for church at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove St. Glenview Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Colleen was a thirty year paralegal at Mayer Brown, LLP. She had a strong faith and love for the Roman Catholic Church. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends. Her caring spirit was evident in her devoted attention for her cats. One of Colleen's favorite hobbies was photography and she captured many great memories over the years. She was a huge fan of Northwestern Football and attending games on beautiful fall days. Colleen was just a wonderful person and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund c/o the church appreciated. Mass will be streamed at https://youtu.be/o4sq914ezf8
