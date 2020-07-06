1/
Colleen Lee Sundberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Lee Sundberg, nee Baaske; Beloved and cherished Mom of Judy, Jenny and Steve; Proud grandma of Jamie, Jon, Jessie, and Michael; Loving G.G. of JoJo and Jena; Loving fiancé of Dan McHugh; Devoted sister of Walter (the late JoAnn) Baaske, Ronald Baaske, Dave (Carol) Baaske, Jim Baaske, Roger (Terry) Baaske, Diane (Maurice) Granger, Bernadette Schranz, and the late Geraldine (the late Cliff) Kurtz, the late Donna (the late Lee) Hosey, the late Larry Baaske, the late Velerie (Ron) DesLaurier, the late Bill Baaske; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Loyal and loving daughter of Josephine Baaske; Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of the Ridge, Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved