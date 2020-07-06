Colleen Lee Sundberg, nee Baaske; Beloved and cherished Mom of Judy, Jenny and Steve; Proud grandma of Jamie, Jon, Jessie, and Michael; Loving G.G. of JoJo and Jena; Loving fiancé of Dan McHugh; Devoted sister of Walter (the late JoAnn) Baaske, Ronald Baaske, Dave (Carol) Baaske, Jim Baaske, Roger (Terry) Baaske, Diane (Maurice) Granger, Bernadette Schranz, and the late Geraldine (the late Cliff) Kurtz, the late Donna (the late Lee) Hosey, the late Larry Baaske, the late Velerie (Ron) DesLaurier, the late Bill Baaske; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Loyal and loving daughter of Josephine Baaske; Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of the Ridge, Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
