(nee Coffey), passed away from complications of Spinocerebellar Ataxia Neurodegenerative Disease. Beloved wife of Joseph Yosick. Loving mother of Conor & Hope Yosick. Devoted daughter of Maureen (nee McHugh) & the late Frank Coffey. Cherished sister of Timothy (Joan) Coffey, Mary Ellen (Jerry) Burbie, Frank (Diane) Coffey & the late Joseph (Liz) Coffey. Adored aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Visitation Monday, April 1st from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel service Tuesday, April 2nd, 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55447 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019