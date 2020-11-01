1/
Collin A. Rymek
Collin A. Rymek, age 37, passed away on October 27th. Loving father of Adin Mitchel, Gabriel Fredrick, Ellie Eden and Malakai Austin. Cherished son of Carol and Paul Rymek. Dearly loved by his brother Phillip Daniel, aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends. Services are private, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the future college education of Collin's children. Checks made payable to Bright Directions College Savings Plan can be mailed to Edward Jones-6800 Main street, Suite 100, Downers Grove IL 60516. Please reference the Rymek children in your notation.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Memories & Condolences

October 30, 2020
I open my phone and who is number one on my favorites.
May you soar with the angels above. You will always be an angel in my heart.
Dani
Family
October 30, 2020
Collin will always have a special place in my heart. I will cherish all the good times we had. My deepest condolences to you all May he rest in peace.
Cristina Morano
Friend
