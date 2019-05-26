Home

Dec. 30, 1941-Dec. 23, 2018Colman "Cole" Anthony passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018 with his daughters by his side at his home in Wheeling. He is survived by his children, Julie (Stephen) Hutchinson and Erin (David) Cejka, and three grandchildren. Colman (or "Coke", "Tony", and "Cole" to his many friends) was the eighth of twelve children born to Beatrice (O'Brien) and Edwin Anthony of N. Kilpatrick Ave., Chicago. He served in the Army after graduating from Kelvyn Park High School. He and his wife, Joanne (Thomas), raised their daughters in Norridge and Mt. Prospect until he retired from Max Saffran & Co. with the support of Painters District Council Local #147. He enjoyed football, golf, bowling, and the Cubs and Bears, but mostly the company of good friends and his beloved grandchildren. He is dearly missed.A celebration of life will be held July 20, 2019 in Wheeling. Please contact eanthonycejka @gmail.com for details.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
