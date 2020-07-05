Colman Flaherty, 1933-2020 of Chicago and Venice Florida. Son of the late Kate, nee Connolly and the late John Flaherty. Loving Father of Michael (Julie), Colm (Dymphna), Maria (Ryan) and Theresa (James). Doting Grandfather to Taylor, Colm (Kristen), Brendan, Ryan, Katie, Hailey, Dylan, Hannah, Sean and Ellie. Former spouse of Ellen King Flaherty. Older Brother of Mary, Barbara (Phillip), Michael and the late John, the late Patrick and the late Martin.
Proud 50 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Forever a loving son of Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland.
Family and friends will be gathering Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:15 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N.Oketo Ave., Chicago (at Touhy) where Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox, Chicago, IL 60630. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
.