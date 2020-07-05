1/2
Colman Flaherty
1933 - 2020
Colman Flaherty, 1933-2020 of Chicago and Venice Florida. Son of the late Kate, nee Connolly and the late John Flaherty. Loving Father of Michael (Julie), Colm (Dymphna), Maria (Ryan) and Theresa (James). Doting Grandfather to Taylor, Colm (Kristen), Brendan, Ryan, Katie, Hailey, Dylan, Hannah, Sean and Ellie. Former spouse of Ellen King Flaherty. Older Brother of Mary, Barbara (Phillip), Michael and the late John, the late Patrick and the late Martin.

Proud 50 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Forever a loving son of Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland.

Family and friends will be gathering Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:15 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N.Oketo Ave., Chicago (at Touhy) where Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox, Chicago, IL 60630. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial Gathering
11:15 AM
St. Juliana Church
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Rest in peace Colman May the road rise up to meet you May the wind be always at your back and the sun shine warm upon your face and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand .Love you for ever xx
Ellie Flaherty
July 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. In our prayers xx
Catherine Gordge
Family
July 3, 2020
Colman was my uncle although I never had the pleasure of meeting him, a proud Irishman, may he rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to all the family x
Tony King
Family
July 3, 2020
Farewell Uncle Colman . I will always remember your laugh and our dance at my wedding . Hope you were greeted with warm embraces from those who went before you . Rest In Peace .
Patti Flaherty
Family
July 3, 2020
