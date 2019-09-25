Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Colton Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colton Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colton Miller Obituary
Colton Miller, age 1, suddenly, of Joliet. Loving son of Cassandra Tanner Miller of Joliet; dearest brother of Camryn "Zaza"; loving grandson of John and Elizabeth Tanner of Lombard; many other relatives. Colton loved monster trucks, football, dinosaurs, dragons and cars. He loved cleaning and gardening with his mother. Funeral Services Friday 9 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard to Sacred Heart Church for 9:30 AM Mass. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials for his sister's education can be made in care of his mother. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now