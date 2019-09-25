|
Colton Miller, age 1, suddenly, of Joliet. Loving son of Cassandra Tanner Miller of Joliet; dearest brother of Camryn "Zaza"; loving grandson of John and Elizabeth Tanner of Lombard; many other relatives. Colton loved monster trucks, football, dinosaurs, dragons and cars. He loved cleaning and gardening with his mother. Funeral Services Friday 9 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard to Sacred Heart Church for 9:30 AM Mass. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials for his sister's education can be made in care of his mother. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019