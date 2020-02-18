Home

Conception Ferreira


1934 - 2020
Conception Ferreira Obituary
Conception "Connie" "Coney" Ferreira (nee Dianda), age 85, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield, IL, former longtime resident of Burnham, IL, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. She was born December 20, 1934 in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
