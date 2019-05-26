|
Concetta "Etta" Garry, nee Passafiume, of Palos Heights, passed away May 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Garry and the dear sister of the late Anna Rose Passafiume. Etta was the loving mother of Pamela (William) Grady and Constance (John) Fitzgerald and the grandmother of Laura (Richard) Eckert, Stephen (Susan) Connor, Brian Connor and Amanda (Jacob Stroup) Grady. She was the great grandmother of Tristan, Soren, Alexandra and Victoria Eckert and Pepper Connor. Etta was a devoted volunteer for and avid supporter of and the Girl Scouts of America. Visitation is from 9:00 am Tuesday, May 28, until time of chapel prayers at 11:00 am. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, with Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alexander Catholic Church, Palos Heights. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Il. 60607. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019