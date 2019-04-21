Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
For more information about
Concetta Bulger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Bulger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta P. "Connie" Bulger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Concetta P. "Connie" Bulger Obituary
Concetta P. "Connie" Bulger nee Latona. Connie was born April 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Phyllis Latona. She married David J. Bulger September 6, 1958 in Chicago, IL. He precedes her in death. Survived by her children David, Gabrielle (John) Vargo, Mary (Colin) Fitt, Joseph (Bonnie), John (Anne), Steven (Michele), Christine (Sherry) Bulger and Brian Jones. Dear grandmother of John David, Annagrace, Michael, Catherine, Morgan, Adrienne, Aidan, Joshua, Ethen, Abigail, Jessicca, Christine, Natalie (Andres) Cordoba, Dylan and Anne. Great grandmother of Ella, Luna, Robbie and Cayde. Beloved sister of Eleanor (late Jack) Putnam and Anna (late James) Vargo. Aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL. Funeral Tuesday, April 23, 2019 where family and friends may gather from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, IL. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to at or Food for the Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org appreciated. For additional information 630-832-4161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steuerle Funeral Home
Download Now