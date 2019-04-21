|
Concetta P. "Connie" Bulger nee Latona. Connie was born April 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Phyllis Latona. She married David J. Bulger September 6, 1958 in Chicago, IL. He precedes her in death. Survived by her children David, Gabrielle (John) Vargo, Mary (Colin) Fitt, Joseph (Bonnie), John (Anne), Steven (Michele), Christine (Sherry) Bulger and Brian Jones. Dear grandmother of John David, Annagrace, Michael, Catherine, Morgan, Adrienne, Aidan, Joshua, Ethen, Abigail, Jessicca, Christine, Natalie (Andres) Cordoba, Dylan and Anne. Great grandmother of Ella, Luna, Robbie and Cayde. Beloved sister of Eleanor (late Jack) Putnam and Anna (late James) Vargo. Aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL. Funeral Tuesday, April 23, 2019 where family and friends may gather from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park, IL. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to at or Food for the Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org appreciated. For additional information 630-832-4161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019