Concetta "Connie" Sisto, nee Cione, of Berwyn, age 85. Loving mother of Anthony (Mary Ellen) and Gina (Vic) Liberatore; proud grandmother of Katherine, Kristen, Dominick and Gianna "GiGi"; dear sister of the late Vincent (Barbara) Cione; fond aunt of many. Connie was an active member of several Italian American Clubs and the Tops diet club. She enjoyed bowling, naps and storytelling. She loved music, dancing, playing the piano, reading the Italian magazine, Fra Noi, and her passion was word search puzzles. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019