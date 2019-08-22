|
Concetta T. Behringer, 77, of Berkeley, IL, passed away August 19, 2019. Born October 15, 1941 to the late Salvatore and Grace Leto. Loving wife of the late William. Mother of Jennifer and Christine Behringer; sister of the late Joseph (former spouse Janice Jarlsberg), the late Florence (late James) Cloutier, and the late Marlene (Harold) Courtney. Fond aunt of Roger (Karen) Behringer, Christy Donoghue, Nancy Lee, Susan (Jerry) Raulinaitis; Laura (Gary) Zibell, Joseph Leto, Monica Veum, Margie Ulrich; James (Kimberly) Cloutier, Karen (Ralph) Motto, Lynn (Thomas) Mendoza, the late Michael (former spouse Cynthia) Cloutier, Mark Cloutier, John Cloutier; Michael (Dawn) Courtney, and Brian (Sally) Courtney. Sister in law of Edward (the late Carole) Behringer. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm with prayer service at 6:30 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst, IL. For information and condolences, visit www.PedersenRyberg.com or call 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019