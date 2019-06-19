Medley, DDS , Connell C. Medley, Connell C., DDS died peacefully at home on June 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife, Della (2004) whom he wed in September, 1952. Connell was born on the Fifth of November in Crystal City, MO. He grew up in Ottawa, IL and graduated Class of 1943. He joined the US Navy on December 6, 1943 and served on LCS#32 as a Quartermaster First Class. He served during World War II and saw conflict on Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged on May 6, 1946. He returned home and pursued his education. Connell attended University of Illinois Dental School; graduating in 1953. He returned to service in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1985 and retired as a Lt. Colonel. It was during this time that he pursued graduate school at University of Iowa for Orthodontics; graduating in 1957. He had an established practice in Waukegan, IL until 1985. He began his second career traveling to orthodontic offices that he established in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong. His final journey was to Richmond, VA with his daughter, Priscilla Kaufmann, and his granddaughters, Alison (Brian Rice) and Charlotte. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamar (Frank) Eversole and their children, Daniel and Lindsay. Connell's eternal resting place will be in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, IL with his mother, Etta; brother, Bernard (casualty of World War II) ; and sister, Cleo. Grandpa loved his country and was forever grateful for the opportunities the US Navy and the USAF awarded him. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary