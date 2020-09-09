1/
Connie Cibelli
1924 - 2020
Connie Cibelli passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with family and caregivers at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel and loving mother of Lu Ann. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Anna and Frank, her brothers Sam (Julie) and Jim (June), her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Frances), Annette (Frank), Rose (Paul), Leo (Caroline), Frank (Rose), Joseph (Lee), and Tessie (Jim). Connie was a caring aunt to many nieces and nephews whose calls and visits she cherished. She was a native Chicagoan and remained a long time resident of the city. In later years, Connie and her husband resided in Park Ridge, Illinois, where she made many new friends whom she frequently entertained by singing classic tunes. A special note of appreciation to the compassionate staff of both Presence Resurrection Nursing and Rehab Center in Park Ridge, Illinois, and Rainbow Hospice. Services to be held at Mary Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge, Illinois on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information call 847-699-9003.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church
SEP
10
Interment
All Saints Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
