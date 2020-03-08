|
Connie J. Moran, nee Angelica, 97 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Tim (Lynn), Joe (Ellen), and Mary Jo (Mick) Bauman. Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:45 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Bernadette Church for a 10:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020