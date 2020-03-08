Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church

Connie J. Moran

Connie J. Moran Obituary
Connie J. Moran, nee Angelica, 97 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Tim (Lynn), Joe (Ellen), and Mary Jo (Mick) Bauman. Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:45 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Bernadette Church for a 10:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
