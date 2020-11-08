1/1
Connie Pignotti
Connie Pignotti nee Queiroli. Age 92. 58 year resident of Glenwood, formerly of Steger and Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. One of the founding parishioners of St Kieran Parish. Wife for 61 years of the late Armond Pignotti. Mother of Cheryl (fiancé Ed DeGuire) Pignotti, Michael, Mark (Missy) Pignotti and the late Rose Ann Pignotti. Grandmother of Michael (Katie), Kristin Pignotti, Kathryn (Richard) Kline, Sam, Jack, Kate and Audrey Pignotti. Great grandmother of Ella, Raylynn, Anthony, Ava Pignotti, Addy and Ben Kline. Daughter of the late Giovanna nee Salvatore and Osnago Queiroli. Sister of the late Theresa (late Lester) Smith, Julia (late Nick) Pagoria, Fred (late Florence) Queiroli, Tony (late Joanie) Queiroli, Irene (late Albert) D'Apice and Dolores (late Kenneth) Marlatt. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
November 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You are finally with your husband Armand. I will never forget you .
Mickey (Michelle) Aguirre
Michelle Aguirre
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
We wanted to send our deepest condolences on the loss of you Mom. This is a difficult time for the family. We understand all you have been through as it is similar with my Mom. Know you were wonderful doing all you did to make her life the best you could. Sending you thoughts and prayers for peace. Deb & Cal Campbell
Deb Campbell
Friend
