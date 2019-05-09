|
Connie Shereos, nee Lenos, age 89, passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas W. for 64-years. Loving mother of Katherine (Martin) Curry, Valerie (Martin) Crowley, and William (Effie) Shereos. Proud Yiayia of Nicole (Eric) Ramos, Lauren (fiancé, Michael Shedroff), Julie (Sean) Pruell, Kathy (Mark) Peterson, Christina Crowley, and Nick, Despi, and Peter Shereos. Loving Great Yiayia of Nathan, Grace and Elena Ramos and James and Emily Peterson. Devoted daughter of the late George and Katherine Lenos; dear sister of the late Tula (the late Peter) Lazopoulos, Mary (the late Steve) Pavlakis, Despi (the late Steve) Haritos and Peter (the late Jean) Lenos; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will meet Friday, May 10, at SS Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview IL 60025, for visitation at 10:00 am and funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to SS Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019