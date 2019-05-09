Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Shereos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Shereos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Shereos Obituary
Connie Shereos, nee Lenos, age 89, passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas W. for 64-years. Loving mother of Katherine (Martin) Curry, Valerie (Martin) Crowley, and William (Effie) Shereos. Proud Yiayia of Nicole (Eric) Ramos, Lauren (fiancé, Michael Shedroff), Julie (Sean) Pruell, Kathy (Mark) Peterson, Christina Crowley, and Nick, Despi, and Peter Shereos. Loving Great Yiayia of Nathan, Grace and Elena Ramos and James and Emily Peterson. Devoted daughter of the late George and Katherine Lenos; dear sister of the late Tula (the late Peter) Lazopoulos, Mary (the late Steve) Pavlakis, Despi (the late Steve) Haritos and Peter (the late Jean) Lenos; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will meet Friday, May 10, at SS Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview IL 60025, for visitation at 10:00 am and funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to SS Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.