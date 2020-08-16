1/
Connor Cummings Walsh
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connor Cummings Walsh. Age 21. Our charismatic and beautiful son and brother passed away Sunday morning, August 9th, at home. Connor Cummings Walsh was born May 5th, 1999 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He spent his life in Park Ridge and Chicago, Illinois. Connor graduated from Loyola Academy in 2017. He attended SAIC, School of the Art Institute, for his first two years of college and thrived in photography. He was attending New York University in the fall to pursue a Psychology degree. In the short time with us, Connor experienced a life full of adventure, love and creativity. Connor was never afraid of being himself, being different, being brave. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in such a deep and positive way. We will miss his keen sense of humor, intelligence, and endless empathy. It's impossible to think of Connor without smiling and often laughing at his stories and adventures. We will be forever inspired by having him in our lives. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Thomas Cummings Walsh. Survivors include his mother Nancy Young Walsh, brothers Jack Walsh, Brendan Walsh and sister Chloe Walsh, stepfather Robb Carter, stepsister Catherine Carter and stepbrother Bennett Carter, along with many uncles, aunts and cousins. Services were held Friday, August 14th, at St. Paul of the Cross in Park Ridge, Illinois. A scholarship fund has been established in his memory to benefit individuals at Loyola Academy. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to:

Connor Walsh Memorial, Loyola Academy, 1100 Laramee Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Arrangements were entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. For further info. or to sign Connor's guestbook, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved