Connor Cummings Walsh. Age 21. Our charismatic and beautiful son and brother passed away Sunday morning, August 9th, at home. Connor Cummings Walsh was born May 5th, 1999 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He spent his life in Park Ridge and Chicago, Illinois. Connor graduated from Loyola Academy in 2017. He attended SAIC, School of the Art Institute, for his first two years of college and thrived in photography. He was attending New York University in the fall to pursue a Psychology degree. In the short time with us, Connor experienced a life full of adventure, love and creativity. Connor was never afraid of being himself, being different, being brave. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in such a deep and positive way. We will miss his keen sense of humor, intelligence, and endless empathy. It's impossible to think of Connor without smiling and often laughing at his stories and adventures. We will be forever inspired by having him in our lives. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Thomas Cummings Walsh. Survivors include his mother Nancy Young Walsh, brothers Jack Walsh, Brendan Walsh and sister Chloe Walsh, stepfather Robb Carter, stepsister Catherine Carter and stepbrother Bennett Carter, along with many uncles, aunts and cousins. Services were held Friday, August 14th, at St. Paul of the Cross in Park Ridge, Illinois. A scholarship fund has been established in his memory to benefit individuals at Loyola Academy. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to:
Connor Walsh Memorial, Loyola Academy, 1100 Laramee Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Arrangements were entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. For further info. or to sign Connor's guestbook, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com
.