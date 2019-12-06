Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish,
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Conrad Kotowski Obituary
Conrad Kotowski, 86 of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Kowalski) Kotowski, loving father of Rich Kotowski, Edward (Jill) Kotowski, Annette Kotowski; cherished grandfather of Brant (Gina), Daniel, Amy, Brittany (Conrad), Kimberly, Drew and Alex; fond brother of Theresa (late Al) Tomala, late Christine (late Ed) Bomba and late Kazimir Kotowski. Visitation Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 3:00 until 8 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts and 10 AM Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
