|
|
Conrad Kotowski, 86 of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Kowalski) Kotowski, loving father of Rich Kotowski, Edward (Jill) Kotowski, Annette Kotowski; cherished grandfather of Brant (Gina), Daniel, Amy, Brittany (Conrad), Kimberly, Drew and Alex; fond brother of Theresa (late Al) Tomala, late Christine (late Ed) Bomba and late Kazimir Kotowski. Visitation Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 3:00 until 8 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts and 10 AM Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019