|
|
Constance A Maniscalco, 97, nee: Collura. President/owner of Maniscalco Funeral Directors (Grein Funeral Directors affiliated). Beloved wife of the late Joseph A; loving daughter of the late Vincent & Josephine Collura; devoted mother of Frank, Joseph and the late Nicholas (Nancy); adoring grandmother of Brandon, Blair (Paul) and Matthew; caring great grandmother of Harlow and Isla; cherished sister of the late Lt. Frank J Collura, US Navy. Longtime member of the Mens & Womens Burgio Society, Maria SS Lauretana Society and many other Italian American Societies. We've lost a giant and gained an angel. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle on Saturday for a 10:30 am Funeral Mass.Graveside Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.Visitation Friday 3 to 8 pm at Grein Funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park Rd. 773-588-1234 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 11 to July 12, 2019