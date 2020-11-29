1/
Constance A. Vitale
1929 - 2020
Constance Ann "Toots" Vitale, 91, a resident of Vernon Hills and formerly a 35 year resident of Skokie, IL, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born May 14, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Toots was the wife of 69 years to the late Michael Vitale. She is survived by her children Lynda (Rod) Turner, Michelle Lee, Michael (Karen) Vitale, and John Vitale, her 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister Judy (Rich) Kobylski. An inurnment will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. All services were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org. The family would also like to extend our thanks to the staff at The Springs who provided such wonderful care of our mom. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Inurnment
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
