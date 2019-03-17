Home

Constance Barbantini Obituary
Constance Barbantini of Chicago, age 88. Beloved daughter of the late Didimo and Zenobia Barbantini; loving sister of the late Liduina Barbantini. Dedicated teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. Constance also taught Spanish and Italian at the Chicago City College. Private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Peter M. Martino, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
