|
|
Constance K. "Connie" Tapas, nee Kavouras, age 92, beloved wife of the late John C. Tapas; loving mother of Chris Tapas, Jeannie (Paul) Tapas Manos and Dr. Nicholas (Katerina) Tapas; proud grandmother of Steven and Alexander Tapas, Dena Manos and Yana Manos Masouras, Daphne, Jordyn and Kalista Tapas and dear sister of the late Lenie Doyen. Connie will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother as well as a registered nurse. A founding member of Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Connie remained a long-time dedicated Philoptochos member. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. for graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Kindly omit flowers. Donations to SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please visit www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019