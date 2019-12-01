Home

Ascension of Our Lord
1207 Riverwoods Rd
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church
1207 N. Riverwoods Rd.
Lincolnshire, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church
1207 N. Riverwoods Rd.
Lincolnshire, IL
Constance Dumas Obituary
Constance Dumas, 90 years young, joined her parents and brother in heaven on November 28, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian. Dear sister of the late Lewis Dumas. Niece of the late Peter Dumas. Loving aunt, cousin and godmother of the Mytilineos, Kaltses, Varzakakos, Harris, Pergantis, Kincaid, Stebbins, Barlow, Theodoropoulos, Nichols, Niarchos, Kyros, Kollias and Tanner families. Cherished friend of Renee Fasanella. Special thanks to Richard and Joanna for their many years of compassionate caregiving. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, December 3rd at Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church 1207 N. Riverwoods Rd., Lincolnshire, IL 60069 for visitation from 10:30am until time of funeral service at 11:30am. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, direct to Hospice, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201 or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. For additional information, please call 847-375-0095 or visit www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
