|
|
Constance Erickson nee Kaiser, age 64, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly from Glenview, IL, passed away on June 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Carole nee Bachechi and the late George J. Kaiser, Jr. Loving wife of William C. Erickson. Devoted mother of Reid G. (Kristine) Erickson and Brek C. Erickson. Fond sister of Cynthia A. Kaiser, Mary C. Kaiser, George J., III (Christina Quinn) Kaiser, Julie S. (Chris) Weiler, Laurie S. Schulz, Mark S. (Rosemary Brown) Stricker, Stephen P. (Beth Leathers) Stricker and Kurt (Kimberly Nelson) Stricker. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Church of Divine Mercy Parish, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019