Constance G. 'Connie' Manos, age 73, of Glenview, IL. Loving sister of Anna Leah (the late Peter) Vanes. Proud aunt of Dean Vanes and the late Michael Vanes. Fond cousin of many. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church or JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
