Constance Gloria Giorgolo (nee Ragusa), age 95, of Oak Brook, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John Giorgolo for a wonderful 60 years. Loving mother of Laura (Jonathon) Jennings and Adrienne (Daniel Belko) Giorgolo. Devoted grandmother of Jonathon, Ryan, and Siena. Fond cousin and friend of many. Constance was a longtime dietitian, receiving her degree from Rosary College (now Dominican University), and serving hundreds of patients at hospitals and nursing facilities including Cook County Hospital and DuPage Convalescent Center, and as a private consultant. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:00am directly at Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1S314 Summit Ave., Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 21st. Internment private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or at HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019