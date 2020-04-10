Home

Constance "Connie" Harrigan, nee Argires, age 83, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick "Jim" Harrigan; loving mother of Christy Stamm and Jamie (Steve) Cook; devoted YiaYia of Jayson and Julia Stamm and Lauren, Sarah and Sophia Cook. Dear sister of Anna Lampros, Georgia Lecos and the late Peter Argires and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. A Memorial Service will be held, and announced, at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
