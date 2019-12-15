Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Constance Kamberos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery Office
5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Kamberos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Kamberos


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Kamberos Obituary
Constance Kamberos, Attorney, age 93, of Chicago, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Christina Kamberos; cherished sister of the late Irene ( the late Emil) Simich, the late Mary Zielinski, the late Gus and the late Helen Cooney; fond friend of many. Family and friends are requested to meet Wednesday Dec. 18, at the Rosehill Cemetery Office 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. Chicago, prior to a 2:00 pm. graveside Service. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -