Constance Kamberos, Attorney, age 93, of Chicago, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Christina Kamberos; cherished sister of the late Irene ( the late Emil) Simich, the late Mary Zielinski, the late Gus and the late Helen Cooney; fond friend of many. Family and friends are requested to meet Wednesday Dec. 18, at the Rosehill Cemetery Office 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. Chicago, prior to a 2:00 pm. graveside Service. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019