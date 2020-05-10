Constance Kilner Watson
1926 - 2020
KUC Administrator; Loving mother, wife, sister, friend and colleague

Constance LaVerne Pitts Kilner Watson, age 93, died on May 3, 2020 in Wilmette, IL. She was born on July 18, 1926 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Wade Hampton Pitts and Laura May (Orbison) Pitts. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1947 with a B.S. in psychology. She married Frederick Hammond Kilner, with whom she had 3 children: John, Linda and Peter. She was married to Richard Watson in 1990 until his death in 2013. Connie was an extraordinarily capable person loved by many for her commitment to caring and excellence, her honesty, her intelligence, her glamour, her graciousness and dedication to the church. She was devoted to the Kenilworth Union Church as Administrator and as Financial and Senior Minister's secretary. She loved caring for her family, neighborhood, friends, and church community. She was a longtime member of Skokie Country Club and was a volunteer in a variety of Chicago and North Shore charities. She is predeceased by her husbands, brother Wade Pitts, and sister Mildred Shipp. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: John and Suzanne Kilner of Wilmette, IL; Linda Kilner and Tom Olivier of Lexington, MA; and Peter and Deb Kilner of Mountain View, CA; her 6 grandchildren and their spouses: Paul Kilner and Elizabeth and Marvin Wickware (John and Suzanne); Luke Olivier and Laura and Sumeet Olivier (Linda and Tom); Kathryn Kilner and Margaret and Chris Grady (Peter and Deb); and 2 great-grandsons: Nathaniel and Gabriel Wickware. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Summers of Dallas, TX and Margaret Keel of Fairfax, VA, and by her stepsons Stuart and Richard Watson, their wives Christine and Janice, and their families.The family expresses its appreciation to all of Connie's caregivers for their hard work and devotion in caring for her in recent years.

Email ConnieMemorialService@gmail.com to be notified of the memorial service after the pandemic eases. Contributions in Connie's honor can be made to Kenilworth Union Church, Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043 (847-251-4272). A extended obituary is located at www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
