nee Champlin, age 97. Beloved wife of the late George W. Loving mother of Michael J. (Patricia) and Peggy (late James) McFarland. Dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 5. Fond sister of Eileen (late Robert) Dasher, late Geraldine (late John) Lebert and John. Funeral mass Monday, May 20, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady's Chapel, Mayslake Village, 1801 35th Street, Oakbrook. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
