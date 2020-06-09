Constance M. Cherry
Constance M. Mrowczynski Cherry, 82 years of Oswego, IL died June 5, 2020 in Oswego, IL.

Daughter of the late Peter A. and Helen G. Gaszak Mrowczynski.

She is survived by children, James Cherry, Christine (John) Hajek, Kevin Cherry, & Connie Cherry, grandchildren Michelle Hajek & John Hajek, great grandchildren Joanna & Alexander & sister Judy (Gerald) Poces.

Preceeded in death by her parents, husband, James H. Cherry, her sisters Barbara Trafton & Christine Smolinski.

Private visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 for 12 noon -2:00 P.M. at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543.

Memorials may be directed to the American Civil Liberties Union at ACLU.org

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
