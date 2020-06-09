Constance M. Mrowczynski Cherry, 82 years of Oswego, IL died June 5, 2020 in Oswego, IL.
Daughter of the late Peter A. and Helen G. Gaszak Mrowczynski.
She is survived by children, James Cherry, Christine (John) Hajek, Kevin Cherry, & Connie Cherry, grandchildren Michelle Hajek & John Hajek, great grandchildren Joanna & Alexander & sister Judy (Gerald) Poces.
Preceeded in death by her parents, husband, James H. Cherry, her sisters Barbara Trafton & Christine Smolinski.
Private visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 for 12 noon -2:00 P.M. at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543.
Memorials may be directed to the American Civil Liberties Union at ACLU.org
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.