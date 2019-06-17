GRUBBA , CONSTANCE M. Constance M. "Connie" Grubba, 86, of Woodridge died 6/15/19 at her home. She was born 4/27/33 to Marion and Sophie (Rataiczyk) Skweres. She married the love of her life, the late Arthur Grubba, Sr. on 4/24/54. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Grubba, Susan Grubba-Duffy and Arthur, Jr. (Patricia) McGrew, grandchildren Arthur (Kate) and Matthew Grubba and great-grandchild, Grayson Grubba. She was preceded in death by her daughter Connie Grubba, her brother Thomas and Charmaine Skweres, her brother-in-laws Chester and Dorothy Grubba and Phillip and Phyllis Grubba. She retired from Fermilab after over 20 years. She became a world traveler, seeing over 40 countries. Mom was full of life, fun-loving, and a generous and kind soul. She was an active member of St. Scholastica Parish, Woodridge for 54 years, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She also loved her many dogs. Visitation 3 to 9pm Tues., June 18, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove. Additional visitation from 9:30am until Funeral Mass 10:30am Wed., June 19, 2019 at St. Scholastica Church, Woodridge. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL following luncheon at church immediately following Mass. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



