Constance Macon
Constance Macon, formerly of Tinley Park died Monday, July 20, at the age of 61, after a long battle with illness at her home in Aberdeen, Wash. The daughter of Harvey Z. and Barrie Lee Kline. Connie is survived by husband, Michael, of Aberdeen, Wash.; two sons, Edward and William Oswald of Tinley Park, Ill.; step children Darby Carroll of Ocean Shores, Wash. and Lucas Macon, Kennewick, Wash.; brother, George Kline of Michigan City, Ind.; sisters, Barbara Harrington, of Orland Park, IL.; Linda Zoller of Mokena, IL.; and Barrie Sodaro of Markham, IL. (deceased); and four grandchildren: Dylan and Hunter Carroll; Raini Macon; and Finn Oswald. Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, August 3rd, 10:00AM-Noon at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Ave., Tinley Park, with funeral services for the immediate family at Noon. Inurnment at Chapel Hill South, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
