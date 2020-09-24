1/
Constance Mary Geraghty
Constance Mary "Connie" Geraghty, passed away September 23, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Mary Geraghty, nee Groarke. Born in Westmeath Ireland, Connie came to the United States at age 11 where she and her family settled in the Chicago Area. Connie resided at Lexington Nursing Home in Chicago Ridge for the last several years of her life. Connie is survived by sisters Nancy (the late Michael) Carroll, Maureen (the late John) Scahill, the late Frances, Eveleen (Eamone) McKeever, Kathy (William) Friedman, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Michael (Mary) Geraghty, Charles, and sister Frances McWhorter; Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford Ave, Chicago Ridge; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the American Cancer Society; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
SEP
26
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
