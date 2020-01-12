|
Kohout, Constance Mary
Connie M. Kohout (nee Maslanka), age 84 of Lombard, was welcomed into Heaven on January 8th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Francis D. Kohout. Loving daughter of Joseph and Stella Maslanka. Loving mother of Barbara (Ronald) Hammond and Francis J (Nancy) Kohout. Beloved grandmother of Katherine, Mary Catherine, Sarah, Julia, Peter and Ruth. Cherished sister of Diane (Daniel) Svoboda and Raymond (Charlotte) Maslanka. Fond cousin and aunt to many. Connie was an elementary school teacher for many years. She taught at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Elmhurst, and then at St. Mary's Catholic School in West Chicago.
Visitation will be Monday January 13th, 3pm – 8pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard, IL. Funeral service will be Tuesday January 14th 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth, Lombard IL. In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to Lexington Hospice of Lombard IL in Constance's name. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020