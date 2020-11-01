Constance "Connie" P. Heavey, 92 of Lake Zurich, was born on December 5, 1927 and passed away on October 28, 2020. Connie was the dear mother of Bernard Heavey and Pamela (Rusty) Allen; loving grandmother of Erin, Phil (Leanne Bornschlegel), and Greg Heavey, Aimee (Wes) Sothen and Katie (Brett) Bildstein; great-grandmother of Jace, Eliette, Brooks, Ryan, Marlowe and Everett; beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Heavey. Services will be held privately for her family at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com
