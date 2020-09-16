1/1
Constance Pappas
Constance "Connie" Pappas, of Orland Park, IL passed away September 5, 2020. Beloved sister of Catherine and the late John C. Pappas; Cherished daughter of the late Christ and Angeline; Godmother to Demetra Frankos; Dearest niece of Elias Revelas in Tripolis, Greece. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Connie worked for AT&T and she loved the arts, music, photography, cooking and traveling at a very young age. She also enjoyed going to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS and was a loyal Cubs fan. Connie was dearly loved by everyone who knew her and she will be greatly missed. May Her Memory Be Eternal. Visitation for Constance "Connie" Pappas will be held on Thursday, September 17th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland, Palos Heights, IL, 60463. Funeral Service begins 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
