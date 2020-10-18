1/
Constance Pascucci
Constance Mary Pascucci, loving daughter of the late Anthony R. and Lorraine Pascucci, and sister of the late Michael and Francine Pascucci, passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at age 72. Constance is survived by her nephew Anthony (Sara) Pascucci of McHenry, Illinois and her niece Lorraine Pascucci of Eu Claire, Wisconsin. She was the cherished great aunt of Elizabeth and Audrey Pascucci.

Constance graduated from Loyola University in 1969 after spending a year of study in Rome [John Felice Rome Center, 1967-68]. A dedicated believer in education, Constance was an instructor with the Chicago Teachers Union, teaching junior high students for over 40 years. She was the recipient of two master's degrees, and the twice president of the Loyola Fraternity of PHD Teaching Candidates. Constance believed in the continued value of learning: applying to and attending Space Camp in her late 40's so she could bring the experience back to her students. She was fluent in Italian and several ancient languages, including hieroglyphics and Aramaic.

Visitation will be held at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 Hassell Rd., Hoffman Estates, Il. On Monday, October 19, 2020, 4-8p.m.

Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 N. Columbian Ave, Oak Park, IL for Mass of Christian Burial on October 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Entombment All Saints Mausoleum.

For further information please contact Morizzo Funeral Home at 847.752.6444.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Morizzo Funeral Home
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Funeral services provided by
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 17, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert ONeill
