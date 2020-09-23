Constance Policky, nee Beveridge, formerly Gray, 85, of Fox Lake, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Policky, loving sister of Janet Poulston and Barbara Cline and the late Joan Duncan, loving mother of Earl Gray III, Terrence (Sandra) Gray, Timothy (Maria) Gray, Tracy (Kurt) Pressney, and Todd (Carol), and loving grandmother of 11, step grandmother of 17, and great grandmother of 1. Loving stepmother of Debbie Selep, Penny Policky, Patty Policky, Tammy Cook, Rebecca (Justin) Norris, and the late Sandy (Terry) Jaglarski. Connie & Joe were an active part of the senior community at Leisure Village for the last 20 years. Connie was a loving person who will be missed tremendously. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.





