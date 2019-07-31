Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N. Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N. Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
Constance Starr, nee Fefles, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Starr and loving mother of Andrea (Drew) Pedersen and the late Becky (the late Michael) Gianakakis. Devoted daughter of Andrew and Virginia Fefles; dear sister of George (Elaine) Fefles, the late Angie (Jim) Butler and the late Margie (Art) Davilis. Proud grandmother of Christopher and Louis (Elizabeth) Gianakakis, Nick (Talarie) Bilharz and Alex and Deena Pedersen; great-grandmother of Ainsley, Ella, Raelie, Carter, William, Benjamin, Matthew and Katherine and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 for Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Kindly omit flowers; memorial tributes may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at . Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
