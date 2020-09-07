1/
Constance Sue Gray-Policky
Constance Gray-Policky, nee Beveridge, of Fox Lake and formerly of Arlington Heights passed away August 28, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born November 25, 1934 in Kalamazoo, Mi to the late Robert and Winifred (Ingersoll) Beveridge. She had three sisters the late Joan Duncan, Janet Poulston and Barbara Cline. She was married to the late Earl T Gray Jr. from 1954 to 1994. They had five children. Earl T Gray III, Terrence (Sandra) Gray, Timothy (Maria) Gray, Tracy (Kurt) Pressney and Todd (Carol) Gray. Eleven grandchildren Tyler, Trevor, Katherine, Susan, Tim Jr., Kenneth, Claire, Samantha, Shawn, Michael, and Sarah. One great grandchild Theodore. She remarried in 2004 to Joseph G. Policky. Father of Debbie Selep, Penny Policky, Patty Policky, the late Sandy Jaglarski, Tamera Cook and Rebecca (Justin) Norris. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
