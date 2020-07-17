Constance T. Montgomery, 82, of Cresco, Pennsylvania, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at home.



Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Florence (George) Mazo.



Constance graduated from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she later furthered her education and obtained her Master's degrees from Roosevelt University and the University of Illinois. Constance taught and was an administrator at DuSable High School, and later became Principal at Future Commons High School, both in Chicago, Illinois. She was a devoted member of the Gospel Choir at St. James Catholic Church in Chicago and spent countless hours serving on numerous non-profit boards and passionately helping those in need. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her son, David Montgomery of Evanston, Illinois; daughter, Debra Esposito and her husband, Lawrence of Cresco; and beloved granddaughter, Nia Esposito of Cresco.



There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor LaJoyce Brookshire will officiate a home going service at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania.



Those interested in attending the virtual funeral services on the Internet via Zoom are invited to request an attendance computer link by emailing ConnieMontgomeryMemorial@gmail.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store