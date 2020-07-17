1/1
Constance T. Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance T. Montgomery, 82, of Cresco, Pennsylvania, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at home.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Florence (George) Mazo.

Constance graduated from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she later furthered her education and obtained her Master's degrees from Roosevelt University and the University of Illinois. Constance taught and was an administrator at DuSable High School, and later became Principal at Future Commons High School, both in Chicago, Illinois. She was a devoted member of the Gospel Choir at St. James Catholic Church in Chicago and spent countless hours serving on numerous non-profit boards and passionately helping those in need. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, David Montgomery of Evanston, Illinois; daughter, Debra Esposito and her husband, Lawrence of Cresco; and beloved granddaughter, Nia Esposito of Cresco.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor LaJoyce Brookshire will officiate a home going service at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania.

Those interested in attending the virtual funeral services on the Internet via Zoom are invited to request an attendance computer link by emailing ConnieMontgomeryMemorial@gmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
09:00 AM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved