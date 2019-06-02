Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Constance Samaras
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Samaras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance V. Samaras


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constance V. Samaras Obituary
Constance V. Samaras, age 90, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Steve (Annette) Samaras, Chris Weger, and the late Timothy Samaras; cherished grandmother of Catherine and Hillary; dear sister of Diane, the late Joan and the late Pat. Visitation Friday, June 7, from 10 am until time of service; service 11 am at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For more info www.elmsfh.com or 708-453-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now