Constance V. Samaras, age 90, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Steve (Annette) Samaras, Chris Weger, and the late Timothy Samaras; cherished grandmother of Catherine and Hillary; dear sister of Diane, the late Joan and the late Pat. Visitation Friday, June 7, from 10 am until time of service; service 11 am at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For more info www.elmsfh.com or 708-453-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019