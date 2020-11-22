1/
Constance Wanda Stawiarski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Wanda Stawiarski (nee Codilis), age 91, of Countryside. Beloved wife of the late Leo C. Stawiarski, Sr. Wonderful loving Mother of Leo C. (Margaret) Stawiarski, Jr. and William P. (Karin) Stawiarski. Kind sister of Ernest J. (Lydia) Codilis, Sr. Dearest Grandmother of Ericka, Suzanne, Leo III, Dillon and Kyle. Connie never gave up and battled through her cancer each day with grace. She will be missed but her beautiful smile and laughter will be forever in our hearts. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
11:30 - 01:45 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Interment
02:30 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved