Constance Wanda Stawiarski (nee Codilis), age 91, of Countryside. Beloved wife of the late Leo C. Stawiarski, Sr. Wonderful loving Mother of Leo C. (Margaret) Stawiarski, Jr. and William P. (Karin) Stawiarski. Kind sister of Ernest J. (Lydia) Codilis, Sr. Dearest Grandmother of Ericka, Suzanne, Leo III, Dillon and Kyle. Connie never gave up and battled through her cancer each day with grace. She will be missed but her beautiful smile and laughter will be forever in our hearts. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately.
