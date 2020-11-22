Constance W. Stawiarski (Codilis) age 91 of Countryside. Beloved wife of the late Leo C.Stawiarski, Sr. Loving Mother of Leo (Margaret), Jr., and William (Karin) Stawiarski. Kind sister of the late Ernest (Lydia) Codilis, Sr. Dearest Grandmother of Ericka, Suzanne, Leo III, Dillon & Kyle. She loved gardening, fishing and dancing. She will be dearly missed but her beautiful smile will be forever in our hearts. Services will be on Monday, Nov.23rd from 11:30am-1:45pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home Countryside. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 2:30pm..





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store