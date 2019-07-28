|
Constance "Connie" Weyrich. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Weyrich. Loving mother of Malinda (the late Paul) Sanborn, Michael (Julie) Weyrich. Cherished grandmother of Steven, Jack, and Bryan Sanborn and Matthew, Ryan, and Christopher Weyrich. Dear sister of Karen Cwik and Wayne (Debbie) Cwik. Fond aunt of many.
Visitation Friday, August 2nd, 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Prayers Saturday, August 3rd, 9:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin, Des Plaines, for Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M.(pending). Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Brain Foundation. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019