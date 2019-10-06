Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W Winona St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Constantina Demos Obituary
Constantina Demos, nee Georgopoulos, age 88, of Chicago. Loving wife of Danny Demos. Devoted mother to Kathy and Maria Demos. Cherished yiayia to Christopher and Mary. Dear sister to Peter (Tasia), the late Tom (the late Voula) and the late Augustino (Florence). Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Constantina was a devoted wife, mother, and yiayia that will be greatly missed. There will be a visitation Sunday October 6, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, 60646 from 3:00-8:00PM. Friends are invited to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St, Chicago, IL 60625 Monday October 7, at 10:30AM for the funeral service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or would be greatly appreciated. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
